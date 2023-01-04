Parasnath Hill protests: Know significance of this holy site for Jain pilgrims

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Know the significance of Parasnath Hill for Jains in Jharkhand

Parasnath Hill protests: The Jain community is staunchly opposing government's move to declare Parasnath Hill located in the Giridih district of Jharkhand a tourist destination. Several Jain monks have demanded the government rolls back its decision. The protesters, largely from the Jain community, have said that the holy place of worship will be disturbed if it is declared a tourist destination. Unethical activities like meat eating and alcohol consumption will also increase and this will hurt the sentiments of the Jain society. In the backdrop of protests, let's see the significance and history of Parasnath Hill.

Shikharji Temple: The most important Jain Tirtha

Shikharji Temple in Giridih district of Jharkhand is located on the Parasnath hill, the highest mountain in the state. It is the most important Jain Tirtha (pilgrimage site) for the Jains, believed to be the place where 20 of the 24 Jain tirthankaras along with many other monks attained Moksha (salvation). In the past many Tirthankars practiced meditation here. This entire hill is charged by the reverberations emanating from the top-most purified souls having unparallel resolute and determination, making its every inch sacred, pilgrims believe.

Shikharji Temple in Jharkhand is a holy site for the Jain community

History of Shikharji Temple

Shikharji temple on Parasnath hill dates back to the 18th century. Sanskrit inscriptions here date back to 1678 and look fascinating. There is another temple at the base of Shikharji Temple named Bhomiyaji Temple where all travellers visit and seek blessings.

The architecture of Shikharji Temple

Apart from its religious significance, the architecture of the Shikharji Temple attracts tourists from around the world. To reach the Shikharji Temple, devotees have to pass through the Madhuban Forest. Trek to the temple is a beautiful experience as you get to relish some unseen vistas of nature. It has beautiful surroundings. Travellers can enjoy numerous adventure activities like parasailing and paragliding.

