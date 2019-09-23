Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. S C Gupta named new Sikkim chief secretary

S C Gupta named new Sikkim chief secretary

The 1986-batch IAS officer will take charge as the chief secretary on October 1 upon the superannuation of present Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava on September 30, the notification issued by Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek said.

IANS IANS
Gangtok Published on: September 23, 2019 13:53 IST
Representative News Image

S C Gupta named new Sikkim chief secretary

Senior bureaucrat S C Gupta has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, an official notification said.

The 1986-batch IAS officer will take charge as the chief secretary on October 1 upon the superannuation of present Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava on September 30, the notification issued by Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek said.

Gupta will continue to hold the additional charge as the home secretary, it said. 

ALSO READ | Live Streaming of Nishan Sahib case threat to national security: Sikkim government to High Court

ALSO READ | 60 tourist vehicles stranded as cloudburst brings torrential rain in North Sikkim

ALSO READ | North Eastern States Lok Sabha Results 2019: Full List Of Winners

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryChinmayanand shifted to Lucknow hospital, SIT submits report in HC Next StoryCyclone 'Hikaa' to cause strong winds on Gujarat coast in next 12 hrs  