S C Gupta named new Sikkim chief secretary

Senior bureaucrat S C Gupta has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, an official notification said.

The 1986-batch IAS officer will take charge as the chief secretary on October 1 upon the superannuation of present Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava on September 30, the notification issued by Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek said.

Gupta will continue to hold the additional charge as the home secretary, it said.

