Cancer patient in Haryana's Rohtak, wife test coronavirus positive; report of 68 contacts awaited

Image Source : AP An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus.

A 58-year old man residing in Kakrana village near Rohtak in Haryana, who was detected with cancer three months back, has now been tested positive for coronavirus. The deceased's wife has also been confirmed with COVID-19 infection. Following this, family members, 68 other people in the village are now being tested for coronavirus.

The 58-year-old was tested for coronavirus in a Delhi hospital while his wife was tested for COVID-19 in Rohtak's PGI. The entire village has been sealed by the district administration whereas every single person residing in the village will now be tested for novel coronavirus. The man had retired as an MTNL employee in Delhi earlier this year was detected with cancer almost 3 months back.

Meanwhile, in another Hindi belt state, forty-seven more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,935, officials said. The fresh cases include 20 from Jodhpur, 12 from Jaipur, 10 from Nagaur, two each from Kota and Hanumangarh and one from Ajmer, they said. Of the total 1,935 coronavirus cases, 344 patients have recovered and 133 have been discharged, according to the latest data issued by the government. The state has reported 27 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

