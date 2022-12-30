Rishabh Pant accident: CCTV captures moment cricketer's car crashes on Delhi-Dehradun highway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant accident video

Risabh Pant accident: CCTV images of the moment cricketer Rishabh Pant's luxury sedan crashed on Delhi-Roorkee highway have emerged. Horrifying footage shows Pant's car hitting the divider railings at a high speed. The Team India wicket-keeper has suffered grievous injury in the accident which took place early on Friday.

Pant was driving from Delhi to his home in Uttarakhand's Roorkee to spend the New Year with family and friends.

According to the police, Pant appears to have dozed off while driving and lost control of his car resulting in the accident. The 25-year-old broke the window glass of the car to escape after the vehicle caught fire.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said, adding,"He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment. Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer's condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment.

Arrangement for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

