How severe are Rishabh Pant's injuries? How did he manage to escape from burning car? Know all details

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered severe injuries after his car met with an accident at around 5.30 AM on Friday. Pant's car collided with the divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and burnt badly. pant managed to escape from the car and saved his life.

Shortly after the incident, he was taken to Saksham Hospital on Delhi-Dehradun Road. After emergency treatment, Pant was referred to Max hospital in Dehradun for further treatment.

What led to the accident? How badly is Pant injured? How did the 25-year-old save his life? Here are all the details.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," SP Dehat Swapan Kishore said. According to the SP, Pant had dozed off while driving his luxury sedan, which led to him losing control.

According to eyewitnesses, Rishabh's car hit the railing, after which the car caught fire. The fire was brought under control with great difficulty. After his car collided with the divider, it caught fire. According to reports, Pant broke the window glass of the car and managed to escape.

According to the report of ESPN Cricinfo, an X-ray has been done and there is no fracture in his leg at the moment. According to Dr. Sushil Nagar who led the emergency treatment, Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in his knee; and abrasions on his back. However, the first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire.

After the emergency treatment, Pant was sent to the Max hospital Delhi where he is kept under observation.

"Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps" Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required.

