Republic TV to file criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh

Republic Media Network editor-in-chief and Managing Director Arnab Goswami on Thursday said he will file criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for speaking lies after Mumbai Police named Republic TV and 2 other channels alleging they are involved in TRP manipulation scandal.

Issuing a statement after Mumbai Police addressed a presser naming three channels in fake TRP scandal, Arnab Goswami said that Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is speaking lies and should apologise.

Arnab Goswami's statement further reads, "Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police commissioner Paramb Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh's investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because if Republic TV's reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case, or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Parab Bir Singh stands completely exposed today since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court."

