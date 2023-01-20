Follow us on Image Source : PTI Republic Day 2023: Gurugram traffic police issues advisory; restricts entry of heavy commercial vehicles

Republic Day 2023: In view of the Republic Day celebrations, the Gurugram traffic police has decided to ban heavy commercial vehicles from entering the city between 9.00 pm on Sunday and 1.30 pm on Monday and from 9.00 pm on Wednesday to 1.30 pm on Thursday next week.

In an advisory, the officials said that heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

"For security and smooth traffic operation, in case of traffic jam at Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapriwas Chowk alternative routes have been determined from Bilaspur, KMP, Farukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula Toll Plaza," the advisory stated.

Gurugram police urges heavy vehicle drivers to use alternative routes

It further added, "Gurugram police requested all heavy vehicle drivers to use alternative routes due to heavy vehicle restrictions in the capital. In view of the security point, entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited in the National Capital Region on Republic Day."

Further, the police have appealed to all heavy vehicle transporters to follow the instructions to ensure that the general public did not face any problems.

Egypt's President to be the chief guest

It should be mentioned here that Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2023. Al-Sisi's visit to India as the chief guest also holds importance as both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

"This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the chief guest at our Republic Day," the MEA said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

