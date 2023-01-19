Republic Day 2023 Parade: Buy online tickets; know prices, events and how to register for Jan 26 event

Follow us on Image Source : MYGOV.IN Republic Day parade is very popular and draws huge crowds

Republic Day Parade: The Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry in New Delhi. The armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya path in an elaborate display of military power. The show on Kartavya path is stunning and the visuals from the ground are grand, to say the least. However, not everyone can go and visit the parade grounds on Republic Day and tickets need to be bought online. Even to watch the live streaming, you need to register online first. Know how you can do that and enjoy the Republic day parade on January 26th.

Republic Day 2023 Parade: Know how to buy tickets online

The authorities will be selling around 32,000 tickets for the 74th Republic Day parade on January 26. You can be buy the tickets online at the website www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

The sale of tickets and car parking labels will also be issued through the aforementioned website. Tickets will be sold each day as per a quota. The information regarding the quota of tickets available each day will be released on the website at 9 am. Prices range from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the event and ticket type.

Step-by-step guide to buy Republic Day 2023 Parade tickets

-- Login into your mobile number-linked account or sign up at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in to buy tickets by registering your account if you don't already have one. Enter details such as their name, father/husband's name, date of birth, mobile number and permanent address. Enter OTP sent on the mobile phone.

-- Select the event you want to attend. The events are: FDR - Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal - Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat - FDR and Beating the Retreat Ceremony. The website will show you the types and number of tickets available on a particular day and their respective prices and enclosures.

-- Enter details for each attendee and upload an ID proof. A maximum of 10 tickets can be booked using one contact number/account.

-- Proceed to payment and complete your order. All tickets will have a unique QR code that authorities will scan at the parade's venue.

