Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the 'man of masses,' on his 98th birth anniversary

After Jawaharlal Nehru, Vajpayee was the first person to attain the position of the Prime Minister of India with two successive mandates.

India is celebrating the 98th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee today (December 25, 2022). Born in 1924 in Gwalior Vajpayee was popularly known as 'man of the masses.'

His entry into mainstream politics began after he joined the Quit India Movement in 1942. As a student of political science in college Vajpayee had a keen interest in foreign affairs. A Bharat Ratna Awardee Vajpayee, had joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh which was the forerunner of BJP, in 1951.

He was also a poet and used to indulge in music and in a bit of gourmet cooking in his leisure time. Vajpayee first took charge as Prime Minister of India for a short period in 1996, followed by a second and a third term between 1998-2004.

After Jawaharlal Nehru, Vajpayee was the first person to attain the position of the Prime Minister of India with two successive mandates. The Padma Vibhushan, which is the country's second-highest civilian honour, was conferred upon Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1992. He was also conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna afterwards.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16 in 2018 because of age-related illness.

