PM interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees | Know the wonderkids who excelled in sports, arts and more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and urged youngsters to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign just as they had taken forward the cleanliness campaign in the country and asserted that the youth are at the center of all policies being framed by his government.
Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields - innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery. The Bal Puraskar recipients were awarded certificates digitally using blockchain technology. Each child was also given a medal and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.
Speaking to many of the children who received the awards, the prime minister praised their grit, determination, and passion to make a difference in their chosen fields. He also lauded the children for their participation in the COVID-19 vaccination programme, saying they have shown their modern and scientific thinking.