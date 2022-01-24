Monday, January 24, 2022
     
PM interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees | Know the wonderkids who excelled in sports, arts and more

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields - innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery. The Bal Puraskar recipients were awarded certificates digitally using blockchain technology. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2022 20:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and urged youngsters to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign just as they had taken forward the cleanliness campaign in the country and asserted that the youth are at the center of all policies being framed by his government.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields - innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery. The Bal Puraskar recipients were awarded certificates digitally using blockchain technology. Each child was also given a medal and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

Speaking to many of the children who received the awards, the prime minister praised their grit, determination, and passion to make a difference in their chosen fields. He also lauded the children for their participation in the COVID-19 vaccination programme, saying they have shown their modern and scientific thinking.

Here are the winners, and their accomplishments:

Calligraphist and budding designer at the age of 14, Gauri Maheshwari has made a name for herself with her skills! She has won global acclaim for her work. 

Deviprasad's Mridangam skills are enriching Carnatic music performances.

Syed Fateen Ahmed is a pianist par excellence and has shown the world what Indians are capable of in the fields of music and culture. He has also performed for the UNESCO World Art Day

Young Daulas Lambamayum has enthralled people with his painting and photography skills

At the tender age of 5 years, Dhritishman Chakraborty can sing fluently in five languages, holding the record of India’s youngest multilingual singer

Gurugu Himapriya showed great presence of mind, which led to many lives being saved.

The brave Shivangi Kale saved her mother and sister from electrocution

Shivam Rawat has done extensive research on Indian Mustard plant using Bioinformatics with focus on increasing crop productivity. 

Vishalini N C is among the youngest patent holders of India. She has invented “An Automatic Multi-Functional Life Rescue Flood House” which can help prevent drowning during floods. 

Jui Abhijit Keskar has done remarkable work which will help give relief to those suffering from Parkinsons. She has invented a wearable tremor profiling device called JTremor3D and has also come up with JTremor Index.

The budding palaeontologist Aswatha Biju has a deep interest in studying fossil specimens. Not only does she collect specimens from field visits, but has also made efforts to generate awareness about this field. 

Banita Dash has designed an automated sanitizing school bag. She has been globally recognised for her work. 

A unique e-commerce initiative called "Pashu Mall" has been developed by the talented Tanish Sethi. It connects buyer and seller cattle farmers online. 

Arushi Kotwal is a young chess master with many national and international accolades. She has represented India several times in various championships and aspires to become a Grand Master. 

Shriya Lohia is an International Motorsports Karting Racer

Telukunta Virat Chandra climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro 

Chandhary Singh Choudhary is one of the finest young roller skaters of the country who holds a record for 48 hours of roller-skating practice.

Jiya Rai defied odds to become India’s top ranking open water para swimmer. 

Swayam Patil has represented India at several state, national and international swimming competitions. 

Anvi won a gold medal at the national level Yoga championship.

Abhinav Kumar Choudhary developed an eCommerce platform for buying and selling of books

 

