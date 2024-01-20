Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case: Delhi Police arrests main accused in major breakthrough

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashmika Mandanna

In a major breakthrough, the main accused in the case of deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna was arrested, Delhi DCP Hemant Tiwari, IFSO Unit said on Saturday (January 20).

On November 11 last year, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police, had registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the case after the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police.

The viral video showed a woman dressed in a black workout onesie inside an elevator. Her face has been edited using AI to resemble Mandanna.

Soon after Pushpa fame Rashmika's video went viral on social media, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) had issued an advisory to social media platforms, highlighting the legal regulations governing deepfakes and the potential consequences associated with their creation and dissemination.