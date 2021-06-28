Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Haar kahan maani hai maine': Nishank pens heartfelt poem from hospital

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who was battling post COVID-19 complications, has completely recovered. The minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 1.

Nishank is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, sources said.

Dr. Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery. However, after developing certain complications again, he had to be rushed for treatment.

The minister, while battling complications at the hospital, devoted some time to pen a heartfelt poem, chronicling his struggles and how he managed to overcome those with his sheer grit and determination.

"Corona"

"Haar kahan maani hai maine?

Raar kahan thaani hai maine?

Main to apne path-sangharshon ka palan karta aaya hoon.

Kyun aaye tum corona mujh tak? Tumko bairang hi jaana hai.

Pooch sako to poocho mujhko

Maine mann mein thaana hai.

Tumhi na jaane

Aaye kaise mujh mein aise?

Par main tum par bhi chhaya hoon,

Main til til jal mita timir ko

Aashaon ko bounga;

Nahin aaj tak soya hoon

Ab kahan main sounga?

Dekho, is ghanghor timir mein

Main jeevan deep jalaya hoon.

Tumhi na jaane aaye kaise,

Par dekho, main tum par bhi chhaya hoon."

Nishank was felicitated with international honour 'Canada Sahitya Gaurav' this January. He was presented the coveted title by Hindi Writers' Guild, Canada.

In December, 2020, Nishank had received 'Watan Shikhar Samman'. The Watan International Awards are given to poets, writers and artists for exemplary work in their respective fields by the Watan-UK organisation of London.

Pokhriyal has an honorary doctoral degree, D.Litt in the field of literature by Graphic Era, Deemed to be University, Uttarakhand.

He has penned more than 75 books on wide ranging issues, which have also been translated into many national and foreign languages.

