Arushi Nishank pens soul-stirring poem for her father as he battles post covid complications 

A father daughter bond is truly special. There is nothing that can compare to a father's love for his daughter and vice versa. Therefore, when Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for post Covid-19 complications, the world under his daughter, Arushi's feet collapsed. The acclaimed Actor, Dancer, Environmental Conservationist, Poet and Entrepreneur, Arushi was overcome with worry and concern, a natural phenomenon. In these testing times, Arushi took to what heals and calms her the most, her trustworthy pen. The poet in Arushi gave rise to a soul stirring poem written for her father and shared on her social media.

The poem goes like, "Jab bhi mein akeli baithi rheti. Aap har bar tod dete the, meri chuppi. Aaj jab aap chup baithe hai to,‘Isolation’ ki raye ne, bandh di hai meri muthi. Bachpan mein mere report card per. Dil mein jaise aapke hoti thi dhukdhuki. Aaj jab aapka ‘bloodtest’ aata hai. Meri sanns chal chal kar hai rukti."

"Aapka vo datana har bar mein. Khana khate phone mein ghum hojati hu. Es samaya jab koi file lekar ata hai. To mein vaise hi gusse mein lal hojati hu. Meri chattan jrur aaj thodi shant hai. Par har pathar ne jisse takat li, vo aap hai. ‘Nishank’ vo suraj hai jisne har disha jalkar. Kbhi na khoe apni kanti taap hai."

"Jeeti apne both si badi jang hai. Yeh to mehuj choti si ladae hai. Aap to yodha hai, har us vyakti ke. Ab ki bar COVID par humari chadae hai. Karma har bar lot ka rata hai. Sb log esa kaha krte the. Aj jb aap, bat nhi sunte meri to. Yaad vo batein ati hai, jo hum ansuna krte the."

"Kosish krne valo ki kbhi har nhi hoti. Yeh meine apne Jeevan mein apse sikha hai. Dhrin eecha shakti ke malik hai aap. Har sangrash apke samne feeka hai. Arushi Nishank. Come Back Home Soon".

Arushi has also come forward to help those affected by the coronavirus. She has helmed projects for COVID-19 relief efforts across Uttarakhand and beyond. She also shared the same on her Instagram account. Posting some pictures from the campaign, she wrote, "I am the daughter of Uttarakhand, and this is the time to extend our hands to support #Uttarakhand. Initiated covid-19 relief campaign with Sparsh Ganga team, sending ration and medical kits in the interiors of Uttarakhand. I would like to extend my regards to Sandeep Aggarwal Foundation, who joined us for this campaign."

On the work front, she was last seen in music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee.