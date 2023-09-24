Ramesh Bidhuri's remark row: Another BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla writes Speaker to probe Danish Ali's conduct

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/X BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla

After Nishikant Dubey, another BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla came forward to defend party colleague Ramesh Bidhuri on his controversial remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali. Shukla wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urging him to examine the conduct of Ali, alleging "unparliamentary" acts and use of words by the opposition lawmaker in the House.

Dubey had alleged that the BSP MP had made unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating Bidhuri. He slammed opposition parties demanding stringent action against Bidhuri over his derogatory remarks against Ali in the House on Thursday, saying BSP MP provoked him.

Narrative was being set for lynching me: Ali

Ali on Sunday also stepped up his attack against the BJP. He termed Dubey's allegations as "baseless" and claimed that after his "verbal lynching" in Lok Sabha a narrative was being set for "lynching" him outside the House.

"Whatever words Bidhuri used against Ali are “unacceptable in any way” but the circumstances that led to the use of “such objectionable” words by an MP against another member of Parliament in the House needs to be revisited and examined," wrote Shukla in his letter to the Speaker.

Some “unprecedented and unparliamentary things” happened on September 21 in Lok Sabha. BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri used “some objectionable and inappropriate words” against the BSP member in the House, he added.

Shukla defends Bidhuri

The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur said that although the use of words by Bidhuri was “quite inappropriate, unacceptable and not in the tune of the high standards” of Parliament, the BJP member used the objectionable words due to “continuous heckling and disturbance by Ali and that too in the heat of the arguments”.

Shukla said that it is “beyond any dispute” that whatever the words used by Bidhuri against Ali are “unacceptable” but the way things are being “manipulated” and used for the “political agenda and grabbing media attention” by the BSP member is “objectionable”.

“In the instant case, I would like to draw your kind attention towards the habit and behaviour of heckling by Kunwar Danish Ali during the discussion or participation of another Member of Parliament in the House in the past,” the letter read further.

“Twice he had used unparliamentary language against me. On December 9 last year when I was tabling my Private Members Bill namely 'The Population Control Bill, 2019' in the House, Danish Ali tried to interrupt me and made personal remarks against me stating that the Member is introducing a Private Members Bill in the House although he is himself having four children,” he charged.

Such sort of behaviour is “unacceptable” and needs to be examined by “your esteemed office”m he urged the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“The things that happened on September 21 in the House are unacceptable in any way. However, I would like to urge you to look into the matter and examine the unparliamentary acts and use of words by Kunwar Danish Ali while I was tabling my Private Members Bill on population control on December 9, 2022, in the House for which I shall be highly obliged,” Shukla added.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker urging him to also probe the conduct and remarks of Danish Ali, who was recently at the receiving end of ruling party member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory words in the House.

The opposition parties on Saturday stepped up pressure on the Lok Sabha Speaker for stringent action against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks against BSP MP Ali in the House.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: BJP trying to distract people by triggering controversies through its MPs: Rahul Gandhi

Latest India News