Ramadan prayers at home in Karnataka amid lockdown

File Image (For representational purpose only)

Thousands of devout Muslims across Karnataka would offer prayers at home during Ramadan from April 24/25 due to ban on congregations at mosques/shrines during the extended lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

"All Muslims are advised to offer congregational prayers (salat) and break their fast in the evening at home during Ramadan due to lockdown extension, a Wakf Board official said in a statement here.

The central government has extended the lockdown since April 15 up to May 3 to contain the coronavirus spread after its first phase for 21 days from March 25.

According to the state's Imarat-e-Sharia, fasting during Ramadan is one of the 5 pillars of Islam and considered as the most-blessed holy month by Muslims the world over.

"As mosques and darghas (shrines) will remain closed for public and religious congregations are prohibited due to Covid-19 outbreak, azan at low decibel and prayer (namaz), including Jumma (Friday) prayers will be held by the Pesh Imams, Muazzans and masjid staff only," said the official in the statement.

The Wakf Board chief executive has also directed the imams to announce in three languages (Urdu, Hindi and Kannada) four times a day through public address system that devotes should not visit mosques for Ramadan sahri, fasting iftar and taravee prayers till May 3.

"Arrangements should not be made for Dawat-e-Sahri or Iftar; no preparation of porridge in mosques for distribution in the nearby areas (mohallas) and no eatery shops should be allowed near mosques in the interest of public health," said the statement.

The board warned the trustees of mosques/shrines that action would be taken against them in the event of a violation.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage