Rajasthan: Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to marry student

Meera, now Aarav, had her first sex change in 2019

It is said everything is fair in love and war. In an interesting turn of events in Rajasthan, a teacher underwent gender change surgery to become a male and all just to marry a student he loved.

Now known as Aarav Kuntal, the teacher, married his student Kalpana recently.

"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," said, Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender. Kalpana, who is equally in love with Aarav said, "I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery."

How it all started

According to media reports, Aarav who was previously known as Meera used to teach Kabaddi in the government school where Kalpana studied. It all started in 2016, when Meera (Aarav) and Kalpana became friends. They remained besties for 2 years. It was in 2018, when Meera (Aarav) proposed to Kalpana for marriage and the rest is history.

When these two girls expressed their love for each other, like every parent, their kin also opposed the same gender marriage. It then, Meera decided to change gender so that she could marry her sweetheart Kalpana.

