Rajasthan: Four arrested for tying woman to tree assaulting her in Banswara; NCW writes to Police

Four people have been arrested after a video showed them tying a woman to a tree and beating her up in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Saturday.

The woman's husband Mahavir and brother-in-law Kamlesh are among those arrested, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena said. He identified the two others as Manilal and Brajesh.

The woman was allegedly assaulted in the Khamera police station area on July 25 after she was seen with some unidentified youths. After the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders targeted the state government over the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of a video that shows a woman tied to a tree and beaten by a man. The Commission, in a statement, said, "Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Rajasthan Police to intervene in the matter and to register FIR," an NCW spokesperson said.

Sharing the video, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "Rajasthan's home department has set the goons free and they are roaming in forests like hungry wolves. It is necessary to investigate this video and take strong action against the culprits. But it is meaningless to have expectations from this government.

