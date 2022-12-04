Rajasthan: FIR lodged against BJP MP Krishnendra Kaur for slapping police constable

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The case was registered after the former MLA, Gajraj Singh filed complaint against BJP MP Krishnendra Kaur at Kotwali police station.

Rajasthan: A case was registered against BJP MP Krishnendra Kaur for allegedly slapping a police constable in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The case was registered after the former MLA, Gajraj Singh filed the complaint at Kotwali police station. Commenting on the development, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Anil Meena said, "An FIR has been registered in Kotwali police station in which constable Gajraj of RAC has lodged the FIR. Soon investigation will be started and legal action will be taken."

Giriraj Singh is posted in the 6th battalion of RAC of Bharatpur. He said that he was on duty on the blockade running at Akhad Tirahe when the BJP leader parked her even after being signalled to pass. The constable further said that on being objected to park the car, the BJP leader stepped out and slapped him.

"Her driver and others abused me. I informed that the in-charge Prabhu Dayal and others about the incident after which I filed a case against Kaur," said the constable.

