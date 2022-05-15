Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHDADAPATIL Maharashtra BJP leader slapped by NCP worker over post against Sharad Pawar | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambedkar was slapped by an NCP worker, in connection with a post against Sharad Pawar. Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil shared the video of the incident and demanded action to be against it.

"Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons and on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!" he tweeted in Marathi.

Ambedkar later approached the Pune police alleging that some 20 NCP workers attacked him in his office. Ambekar said he was a tax consultant as well and had written a social media post on Friday for which he was asked to apologize by party MP Girish Bapat.

"Today, I got a call from someone who said he wanted some tax advice. This man came to my office with 20 people and slapped me. My spectacles broke. I have submitted a complaint with police and want a case to be registered," Ambekar, a spokesperson for the party, said.

Meanwhile, an NCP worker has given an application at Vishrambaug police station against Ambekar for writing an allegedly demeaning post about Sharad Pawar.

The allegedly objectionable post against Pawar was made by Ketaki Chitale, a film and TV actress, who was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday. The post shared by Chitale on her Facebook page, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to the NCP President. She was on Sunday produced before a holiday court which remanded her in the Thane police custody till May 18.

