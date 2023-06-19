100 houses damaged in landslides after heavy rain in Sikkim; flood situation deteriorates in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive landslides in Sikkim

Torrential rain continues to create trouble in northeastern states- Assam and Sikkim. While the rain triggered multiple landslides in Sikkim, flood situation grew grim in Assam.

Massive landslides in West Sikkim district damaged nearly 100 houses and swept away bridges. The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away, they said.

The Dentam Sub Division under Gyalshing district also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged, the officials said.

Agricultural land and livestock have also been affected. A suspension bridge over College Khola at Lower Sapung has been washed away due to the mudslides, too, they said. Authorities provided immediate relief to those affected, the officials said, adding, restoration work of roads and bridges has been started.

Assam flood situation grim



The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Sunday as incessant rain inundated new areas across the state, even though the number of people affected by the deluge reduced to nearly 33,500 in 12 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 33,400 people are hit due to floods in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Till Saturday, more than 37,500 people were suffering from the deluge in eight districts of Assam.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district with over 25,200 people suffering from the flood, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 and Tinsukia with almost 2,700, it added.

The administration has been operating one relief camp, where nine people are currently staying, besides 16 relief distribution centres in three districts.

At present, 142 villages are under water and 1,510.

98 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara and Udalguri districts, it said.

Incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall have been reported from Dima Hasao and Karimganj.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Cachar, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Nagaon, Udalguri, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar and South Salmara districts.

The Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat, while its tributaries Puthimari at NH Road Crossing and Kopili at Kampur are flowing above the danger marks, the report said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a 'red' alert, predicting 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next five days.

