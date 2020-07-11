Rahul Gandhi keeps mum on return as Congress president in virtual meet with party MPs

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rahul Gandhi keeps mum on return as party president in virtual meet with party MPs

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not respond to the demand from Congress MPs for his return as the party president. During a virtual meeting of Congress MPs, K Suresh (MP from Kerala) initiated this proposal. This proposal was endorsed 6 other MPs of Congress which included Anto Antony, Manickam Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi, Adbul Khaleque, Mohd Javed and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

However, Rahul Gandhi chose to maintain silence on the issue. Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post after Congress' defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In spite of demand from party leaders and cadre, Rahul Gandhi has remained firm on his decision of not assuming party leadership at the top. He is currently an MP from Wayanad, Kerala.

Saturday's virtual meeting was called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for an interaction between the party MPs. Some MPs expressed that the government should call a full fledged session of the Parliament while adhering to social distancing norms. In the 3 and a half hour long meeting, discussion on several issue like coronavirus pandemic, price rise were discussed. Situation on Sino-Indian border was discussed as well.

Sonia Gandhi's term as Congress' interim president is coming to an end on August 10. There are many in the party who feel that Congress needs a full-time president.

