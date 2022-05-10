Tuesday, May 10, 2022
     
  4. Hindu organisation wants Qutub Minar to be renamed 'Vishnu Stambh', protests outside monument

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2022 15:48 IST
Image Source : ANI

Highlights

  • Several members of the Hindu organization Mahakal Manav Sewa staged a protest outside Qutub Minar.
  • They demanded the monument to be renamed 'Vishnu Stambh'.
  • This is not the first time someone has claimed the minaret to originally be Vishnu Stambh.

Several members of the Hindu organization Mahakal Manav Sewa on Tuesday staged a protest outside the national capital's famous monument Qutub Minar, demanding it to be renamed 'Vishnu Stambh'. 

This is not the first time someone has claimed the minaret to originally be Vishnu Stambh.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has written to the civic body NDMC to rename city's Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Humayun Road and Shahjahan Road areas. He tweeted his letter to NDMC, but later deleted it.

India Tv - delhi, adesh gupta, bjp leader adesh gupta, tughlaq road, akbar road

Image Source : INDIA TV

BJP leader Adesh Gupta's letter to the NDMC

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal had also claimed that Qutub Minar was originally Vishnu Stambh. Bansal claimed that the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. 

The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community, he said.

"We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there," Vinod Bansal added.

Also Read: Video | Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque near Qutub Minar was built on ruins of 27 temples, says archaeologist

