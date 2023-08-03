Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
  4. Punjab: Massive fire breaks out in two-storey bicycle factory in Ludhiana, no casualty reported so far

Punjab: Massive fire breaks out in two-storey bicycle factory in Ludhiana, no casualty reported so far

According to officials, the incident took place in the cycle market located at Gill Road in the city.

Ludhiana Updated on: August 03, 2023 22:45 IST
Punjab fire
Image Source : ANI Visuals show a massive fire in a bicycle factory in Punjab

In a tragic incident, a massive fire erupted in a two-storey bicycle factory in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. According to officials, the incident took place in the cycle market located at Gill Road in the city. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts are underway to douse off the fire, they said. 

ASI Amrik Singh said, "The fire department team is present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. But there is no report of any casualty."

Fire erupts at plastic factory in Ludhiana

Earlier on July 16, a huge fire broke out at a plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana district. According to officials, the blaze erupted at Unistar Techno Plast near Jandiali village. 

Following the incident, around seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control. Fire officer Rajinder said that the flame was doused an hour after it erupted.

(With inputs from agencies) 

ALSO READ: Punjab shocker: Man sets two minor daughters on fire in Hoshiarpur; arrested

