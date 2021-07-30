Punjab Congress worker commits suicide, leaves behind voice note for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police said Daljit Singh Happy (42) from Ludhiana’s Jangpur village was embroiled in a property dispute

A Congress worker from Ludhiana allegedly committed suicide on Thursday after leaving behind an audio recording addressed to the party’s newly appointed Punjab chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Police said Daljit Singh Happy (42) from Ludhiana’s Jangpur village was embroiled in a property dispute with one Pritam Singh, and the matter was under investigation. However, on Thursday, Daljit allegedly left home in an inebriated state and later uploaded an audio clip on social media blaming some people for his situation and demanding justice from Sidhu.

In his voice note, Daljit Singh was allegedly heard saying, "Sidhu ji, congratulations to you for becoming the state chief, but hold the hand of Congressmen like me... My time has passed, hold the hand of my family... I am going to do, but let's do what God approves. I have been a very old party worker, I was associated with the Youth Congress, I came with Rahul Gandhi's to the Election Commission...I have worked in many states - in Haryana I worked in the field of Surejwalaji, even before that when Bittu Sahib became Pradhan, I was his delegate. I worked in Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. I have visited Madhya Pradesh 3 times and became the coordinator of All India Congress there. I also worked in Gujarat where the Congress is scared to function."

According to the Police, Daljit was found lying unconscious at the nearby Budel village (on Raikot road) and was rushed to hospital, but could not survive. He had consumed some poisonous substance which eventually led him to his death, police added. Two people have been arrested in connection with his death.

A senior police officer said one Pritam Singh had given his plot to Daljit for three months as the latter wanted to store some construction material there. However, later Daljit started claiming that it was his plot, following which Pritam had filed a police complaint, which is under investigation. Later, two other villagers — Mahinder Singh and Baljinder Singh — also corroborated Pritam’s claim, which left Daljit distressed. Talking about his distress, Daljit in the audio clip said, "I am being entangled in a false FIR…I have purchased a piece of land but those who have sold it are now claiming that this land is theirs…I am ending my life…Please help my family after I am gone. Some Akalis are responsible for my death…I am naming them…Pritam Singh, Mahinder Singh, Baljinder Singh…all these people have given false statements against me…Please get justice for me if you think I have been a true Congress worker…"

Talking about his dedication as a party worker he said, "I am unmarried. I did not get married due to party works…I was always travelling because I gave my entire life to Congress party. But today this party has defeated me. My brother is the driver, he is still the driver and I have adopted his child, if there is anything you can do for that child...In my next birth, I want to be a Congressman again…I am not leaving the party till death…”

Sidhu, expressing his condolences, shared the audio clip in his Twitter handle and appealed for change in system.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said, “Tragic news of our party worker from Ludhiana district Happy Bajwa committing suicide. Have directed DGP Punjab to immediately enquire into it and to bring the culprits to book. Anyone found guilty will not be spared.”

ALSO READ | 'Punjab needs stern, decisive leadership': Sidhu meets CM Amarinder Singh, demands action on 5 big issues

ALSO READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu holds first meeting as Punjab Congress chief

Latest India News