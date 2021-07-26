Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu holds first meeting as Punjab Congress chief

Days after taking charge as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday held his first meeting with four working presidents and representatives of different fronts of the party's state unit.

Sidhu met representatives of the party's frontal organisations and cells including Youth Congress, NSUI, SC cell, BC cell and Legal cell and heard their views at the Punjab Congress Bhawan here.

Sidhu took the charge as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Friday last. He replaced Sunil Jakhar.

Besides, the party had appointed four working presidents -- Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra -- to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the next assembly elections.

Goel, while talking to reporters after the meeting, which lasted about four hours, said Sidhu first held the meeting with the four working presidents.

Thereafter, a meeting with representatives of frontal organisations and different cells was held, he added.

Another working president Danny said the agenda of the meeting was to further strengthen the party in the state.

However, Sidhu did not talk to the media.

