Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu meets CM Amarinder Singh

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday met Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The meeting between the two leaders is seen as a signal of a truce in the dissension-driven party months ahead of the next year's Assembly polls.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders within a week, the first being held on the sidelines of a tea party hosted by Amarinder just ahead of Sidhu's coronation last week.

Sidhu had sought an appointment from Amarinder for a meeting. The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Chief Minister's office in the Secretariat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sidhu had held his first meeting with four working presidents and representatives of different wings of the party's state unit. Sidhu took charge as the Punjab Congress chief last week in the presence of Amarinder. Besides Sidhu, four working presidents also took charge.

Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh hand over letter mentioning his demands to CM Amarinder Singh.

Notably, Sidhu and Amarinder were at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases. After Sidhu's elevation, the CM had said that he won’t meet him until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him. The Chief Minister was averse to Sidhu's appointment as the state Congress chief.

READ MORE: After months of bitter duel, Sidhu-Amarinder come together to end Punjab Congress crisis

READ MORE: Will work along with every member of Congress, says Sidhu after becoming Punjab unit chief

Latest India News