Beating students at Jamia attack on India's soul: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a dharna at the India Gate on Monday in solidarity with students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. The two-hour protest, which began at 4 pm, was against the "violence" by police on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said: "We will fight to protect the Constitution. Every person in Congress will fight against this tyranny and stand with the students."

"Prime Minister should answer on what happened at the University yesterday, whose government beat up the students? He should speak on the sinking economy. His party MLA raped a girl, why hasn't he spoken on it," Gandhi asked.

Delhi Police is facing allegations of using force on students who were protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday. The protest, meant to be a peaceful one, turned violent as at least four buses were torched.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was joined by other Congress leaders, was holding a placard, which read: "Stop attacks on young students."

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka blamed the ruling-BJP government for the violence that erupted in Jamia University last night, alleging that the government has attacked the Constitution and the students.

