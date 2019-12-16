Image Source : PTI Central Secretariat, Jamia metro stations closed: List of Delhi metro stations where trains won't stop

A number of metro stations in Delhi have been closed due to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut major metro stations including Central Secretariat which witnesses a huge rush on a daily basis. The protests escalated on Sunday when buses were set on fire leading to police action. Thousands of students have taken to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities. Protests are also being held at India Gate and Jantar Mantar against the "police crackdown" on Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

List of Metro Stations closed in Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station

Central Secretariat

Patel Chowk

Udyog Bhawan

These four metro stations in Delhi have been announced as "closed" by the DMRC, which means trains would not be halting at the mentioned stations till further directions.

Metro commuters faced difficulties on Sunday as gates of several stations were closed due to violence following protest and arson. Entry and exit gates of 13 stations were closed for several hours in view of the violent protests near New Friends' Colony. These metro stations included Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sukhdev Vihar, Ashram, GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram.