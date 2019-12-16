Fact check: Did Delhi Police set the bus on fire during Jamia protests?

A viral video of Delhi Police personnel seen carrying cans at the site of Sunday evening protests by students from Jamia Milia Islamia has been doing the rounds of social media. Several Twitter handles shared the video, claiming that it was Delhi Police who was setting fire to the buses and later blamed the protestors for the that.

In fact, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia backed the unverified claim on Twitter. Sisodia blamed the BJP for the incident, alleging that the BJP was indulging in politics as they sensed defeat in the upcoming state polls.

चुनाव में हार के डर से बीजेपी दिल्ली में आग लगवा रही है. AAP किसी भी तरह की हिंसा के ख़िलाफ़ है. ये बीजेपी की घटिया राजनीति है. इस वीडियो में ख़ुद देखें कि किस तरह पुलिस के संरक्षण में आग लगाई जा रही है. https://t.co/IoMfSpPyYD — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

However, Delhi Police soon rejected the allegations. A Delhi Police spokesperson clarified that the cops were actually dousing the fire rather than igniting it, as is being claimed on social media.