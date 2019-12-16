Monday, December 16, 2019
     
  4. Fact check: Did Delhi Police set the bus on fire during Jamia protests?

Fact check: Did Delhi Police set the bus on fire during Jamia protests?

Delhi Police has clarified that the cops were actually dousing the fire rather than igniting it, as is being claimed on social media

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2019 14:59 IST

A viral video of Delhi Police personnel seen carrying cans at the site of Sunday evening protests by students from Jamia Milia Islamia has been doing the rounds of social media. Several Twitter handles shared the video, claiming that it was Delhi Police who was setting fire to the buses and later blamed the protestors for the that.

In fact, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia backed the unverified claim on Twitter. Sisodia blamed the BJP for the incident, alleging that the BJP was indulging in politics as they sensed defeat in the upcoming state polls.

However, Delhi Police soon rejected the allegations. A Delhi Police spokesperson clarified that the cops were actually dousing the fire rather than igniting it, as is being claimed on social media.

