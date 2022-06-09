Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATISACHIVALAYA.GOV.IN Presidential election date to be announced today

Presidential Election 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Presidential election today at 3 PM. The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind is set to end on July 24.

As per Article 62 of the Constitution, election for the next President must be held before the completion of the incumbent's term.

In 2017, the election for the Office of President of India had taken place on July 17 and the result was declared on July 20.

A President is elected by the members of the electoral college comprising of elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and elected members of state legislative assemblies and that of NCT Delhi and Union Territory of Puducherry.

Members of Legislative Councils and nominated members do not form part of the electoral college. Among all, Uttar Pradesh has the highest value of votes in the electoral college.

In terms of numbers, the electoral college is made up of 233 members of Rajya Sabha, 543 members of Lok Sabha and 4,120 members of Legislative Assemblies - a total of 4,896 electors. The value of the vote of every MP is fixed at 708, while among states the value of the vote of an MLA is the highest at 208. Accordingly, the total value of votes of the Uttar Pradesh assembly is 83,824 -- highest among all the states and UTs.

The presidential election follows the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. The value of each vote is pre-determined in proportion to the population of the respective state based on the 1971 census.

The total value of the electoral college, comprising 4,896 electors is 10,98,903 and the winning candidate has to get at least 50 per cent plus one vote to be declared elected.

In the given scenario, the BJP-led NDA is clearly on a strong wicket, credit the wins it registered in four of the five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur) that went to polls recently. Although the alliance doesn’t have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, the alliance's presidential candidate will definitely will have an edge.

