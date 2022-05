Follow us on Image Source : @RASHTRAPATIBHVN/ TWITTER President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the recipients of Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony, 2022 (Phase II) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The event was attended by several dignitaries including PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

