President Murmu to inaugurate two-day conference of National Human Rights Institutions today | DETAILS

President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the two-day conference of National Human Rights Institutions of the Asia Pacific region in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to an official statement, the conference will be kicked off at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan at 11 am.

The conference is being organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions. This includes the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 20, 2023, followed by the Biennial Conference, which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR) and 30 years of National Human Rights Institutions and the Paris Principles, with a sub-theme on the environment and climate change on September 21, 2023.

Seminar on ‘Business and Human Rights’

Apart from this, the NHRC, India is also organizing a seminar on ‘Business and Human Rights’ at Vigyan Bhawan from 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

The seminar is divided into two thematic sessions including, ‘Harmonizing climate change, human rights and business’ and ‘Advancing human rights in business and industry.’ The event will serve as a platform for meaningful discussions, knowledge sharing, and the development of strategies to ensure that businesses prioritize human rights and environmental sustainability in their operations, the statement added.

Keynote speakers

According to the statement, keynote speakers and panelists will include prominent figures from the human rights paraphernalia, senior government functionaries, environmental, and corporate experts and regulators with diverse perspectives and insights. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions and network with like-minded individuals and organizations committed to advancing the cause of human rights in business.

