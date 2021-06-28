Our commitment remains vaccines for all, says PM Modi as India tops Global Vaccination Chart

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Our commitment remains vaccines for all, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all those driving the free COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort."

"Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all," the prime minister further added to the tweet.

India has topped the global vaccination chart against COVID-19. The Asian giant has administered 32.36 crore doses to its population till June 28 till 8 AM, according to data shared by the Global Vaccination tracker.

India is followed by the United States where 32.33 crore doses have been given. While India is the second-largest populated country with 135 crore people, America is home to 33 crore people.

On Sunday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that the digital divide is no more a constraint as walk-in Covid vaccination has been permitted and a poor person and a multi-millionaire in the 18 years and above age group are equally entitled to get vaccine free of cost.

Till June 25, over 31 crore doses have been administered in the country to curb the pandemic, the government said while responding to a slew of questions raised by the apex court in its May 31 order during hearing of a suo motu case related to Covid management.

In a 375-page affidavit filed in the apex court, the Union health ministry said as per the projected mid-year population for 2020, the population of the country aged 18 years and above is approximately 93-94 crore and as such, administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to 188 crore doses.

