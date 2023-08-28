PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in Rozgar Mela today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits today (August 28) via video conferencing and address them on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will launch the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela which will be held across 45 locations in the country.

The Centre and some state/UT governments have been organising the Rozgar Melas and distributing appointment letters to them, as part of which PM Modi will distribute 51,106 appointment letters to new appointees, Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. Through this Rozgar Mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi Police. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non–General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the PMO said.

It further said that the strengthening of CAPFs as well as Delhi Police will help these forces to play their multidimensional role more effectively.

Among the 45 locations where the event will be held, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will chair the Rozgar Mela in Guwahati at BSF Frontier HQ Patgaon.

Nearly 287 appointment letters will be distributed in the event.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Non-GD Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the PMO said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi mentions Meghalaya's Brian D Kharpran who discovered over 1700 caves

ALSO READ | PM Modi hails women's contribution in science and sports in 'Mann Ki Baat' show

Latest India News