PM Modi to address 104th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.

The programme will be aired at 11 am on radio and digital platforms like YouTube channel of the Prime Minister.

“Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday (August 26).

The last edition (103rd) was broadcast on July 30 in which the Prime Minister introduced the idea of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time to honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. "One big campaign is going to be organised in the country, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' to honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. 'Amrti Kalash Yatra' will be taken out during this campaign, carrying soil and plants in 7500 Kalash from villages and various corners of the country will reach Delhi. 'Amrit Vatika' will be made from the soil and plants being carried in these 'Kalash' near National War Memorial," he said.

Mann Ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat first radio show was aired on October 3, 2014, which reached a milestone with its 100th episode on April 30 this year.

