Watch video: PM Modi welcomes Joe Biden as he receives US President at New Delhi residence

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening welcomed US President Joe Biden at his residence in New Delhi as the latter arrived for bilateral talks, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The PMO informed that PM Modi and Joe Biden's discussions will include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA.

"Friendship between India and US will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," said PM Modi after holding talks with President Biden.

Both countries are likely to take forward the GE Jet engine, and Predator drone deals.

A while ago, US President Joe Biden was received by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation VK Singh, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti among other officials at the Delhi as the former arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.

Earlier today, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Bangladesh and Mauritius counterparts in New Delhi.

"PM @narendramodi had productive talks with PM Sheikh Hasina on diversifying the India-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation. They agreed to strengthen ties in a host of sectors including connectivity, culture as well as people-to-people ties," PMO said in a tweet.

On PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth Kumar, PMO informed, "Both leaders enthusiastically acknowledged the significant enhancement of the India-Mauritius bilateral relationship, commemorating its remarkable 75th anniversary this year."

