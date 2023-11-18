'Kharge ji, you were not like this...': PM Modi after Congress chief's 'father' dig

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Nagaur.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the latter allegedly attacked his (PM's) father saying "Kharge ji, you were not like this, what happened to you."

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Nagaur, PM Modi said, "...I am doing what you like and Congress people are upset with me, that why is Modi doing this? They are verbally abusing me day and night. Yesterday, Congress president attacked my father. It has been 40 years since he (PM's father) passed away but he verbally abused him too. What has happened to Congress?...Kharge ji, you were not like this, what has happened to you?..."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge durign a poll rally in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri region on Friday took a dig at PM Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Congress chief said that PM Modi is a liar while his 'baap' (referring to KCR) in Telangana is a liar too.

"PM Modi, BJP and their brother KCR never speak the truth... PM said to vote for him and he would give Rs 15 lakhs to everyone, but did he give? No, so he lied... that's why we said PM Modi is a liar... Prime Minister's father (KCR) is in here (Telangana) he also lies he also said he will do this and that but he doesn't have the money to fulfil the promises he made...," Kharge said.

