PM Modi picks up litter at newly-inaugurated ITPO tunnel in Delhi | Video

PM Modi picks up litter: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday picked up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in Delhi. A staunch advocate of the Swachh Bharat campaign, he was seen picking up empty water bottle and other pieces of trash as he walked along.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi today.

PM Modi has always given the top priority to cleanliness be it Swachh Bharat Mission or Namami Gange. The Centre launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The key components of the initiative include the construction of toilets in every household, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

Coming back to the Integrated Transit Corridor project, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project.

The Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the central government. It is aimed to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held at Pragati Maidan, said the PMO release.

Further, it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure.

(With ANI Inputs)

