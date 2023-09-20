'Thanks MPs to vote for historic legislation': PM Modi after Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other politicians expressed their happiness after the historical Women's Reservation Bill was passed (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 454 MPs voted in favour of the bill, while 2 voted against it.

"Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women's empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process," said PM Modi on X.

Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate PM Modi over the passage of the bill in the Lower House.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha today. It has transformed the political discourse in our nation. Throughout the ages, women in India have shaped individuals, families, our society, and the economy with their care, compassion, and selfless contributions. The new bill will harness their power in shaping the destiny of our nation. It will strengthen our Parliamentary Democracy by making our laws and policies more gender-inclusive and effective," he posted.

Shah said tt was a historic leap for our nation as the Lok Sabha passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' today.

"The bill envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji will not only script a new chapter in the history of women's empowerment but also foster equitable and gender-inclusive development in our nation. It yet again reiterates the Modi government's commitment to women-led governance," he wrote

Latest India News