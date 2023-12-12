'70 years and counting!': PM Modi takes 'Money Heist' jibe at Congress over cash haul in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress after the conclusion of the Income Tax raid of around Rs 350 crore and 3 kg gold ornaments from the premises of MP Dheeraj Sahu's residence in Odisha.

He shared a morphed video of the hit Spanish series, Money Heist created by the Bhartiya Janta Party. He wrote, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!"

Earlier, the Income Tax officials and CISF personnel left Balangir after conducting raids at Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu's premises for over a week. As many as 30-34 premises in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal were searched, officials said. However, the raids are continuing in Ranchi.

The I-T department has effected the country's highest-every cash seizure of Rs 351 crore by any agency in a single operation after the five-day counting ended on Sunday. About 3 kg of gold jewellery was also seized by the department, they said.

