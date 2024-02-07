PM Modi to lead meet on Election Commissioner appointment with Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during an event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the inaugural meeting to appoint a new Election Commissioner, who will succeed Anup Chandra Pandey. Pandey's tenure will end with his retirement on February 15, prompting discussions for his replacement under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Key attendees and process

PM Modi will chair the meeting, joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as stipulated by the Act. The meeting, slated for 7:30 PM at the PM's residence, aims to deliberate on Pandey's successor.

First appointment under new Act

This marks the first appointment under the 2023 Act, a departure from previous practice where the President appointed Election Commissioners on government advice. The Act mandates a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, a nominated Union Minister, and the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha.

Selection process details

Two committees are involved: a selection committee led by the PM and a search committee headed by the law minister. The search committee shortlists five candidates, from whom the selection committee chooses. It also has the discretion to consider candidates outside the list.

Controversy and enactment

The Act faced opposition in Parliament, with the opposition alleging undemocratic provisions. Despite the walkout during the bill's passage in December, the government defended its alignment with court directives. The bill became law on January 2, 2024.

Amid election preparations

The appointment process coincides with the Election Commission of India's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the significance of timely leadership transitions in India's electoral machinery.

Also read | Chandrababu Naidu likely to meet Amit Shah today: Is TDP-BJP alliance on cards?