PM Modi to virtually participate in 'Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan' programme in Assam's Barpeta tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to virtually participate in Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan programme in Assam's Barpeta on February 3.

PM Modi news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in a ‘kirtan’ programme in Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday (February 3), according to a release issued by the PMO. The Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan for world peace will be held at Krishnaguru Sevashram.

PM Modi will address the devotees present there, the release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The month-long ‘kirtan’ began on January 6 (Friday).

The ashram was established in Nasatra village in 1974 by Paramguru Krishnaguru Ishwar, the ninth descendant of Mahavaishnab Manohardeva, who was a follower of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2023: What PM Modi said on Nirmala Sitharaman's 'amrit kaal' budget I WATCH

Latest India News