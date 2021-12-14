Modi in Varanasi: On day 2, PM to attend conclave with chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi

PM Modi in Varanasi Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend several programmes on the second day of his Varanasi visit on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers from 12 BJP-ruled states to discuss governance-related matters and also attend the 98th-anniversary celebration of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan today.

At around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will participate in a conclave with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The Deputy CMs of Bihar and Nagaland will also be present at the meeting.

According to the PMO, the conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister`s vision of furthering team India spirit, the PMO said. The CMs of all BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good governance, before PM Modi on Tuesday morning.

The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

