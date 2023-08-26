PM Modi asks his doctors to check on person who collapsed during his address in Delhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB BJP chief JP Nadda and other party workers received PM Modi at Palam airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped his speech midway and asked his team of doctors to check a person who had collapsed while listening to his speech. The person apparently fell down due to the heat. The Prime Minister told the medical team to take the person out by holding his hands and also to take off his shoes.

PM Modi was addressing a gathering after his arrival here from Bengaluru following his visit to South Africa and Greece. The Prime Minister later resumed his speech. “I went to attend BRICS in South Africa... I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages,” PM Modi said.

"The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as 'Shiv Shakti'. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti he'... Chandrayaan-2 point was named as 'Tiranga'," he added.

Earlier in the day, he said that he received a lot of congratulatory messages during the BRICS Summit over the success of Chandrayaan-3 and noted that the place on moon where ‘Vikam’ landed has been named ‘Shiv Shakti’.

BJP chief JP Nadda and other party workers received PM Modi at Palam airport. The Prime Minister also greeted people who gathered outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome him.

India considered a bright spot in global economy: PM Modi

Stressing that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, implemented in 2016, is a crucial milestone in the economic reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India, which used to be counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies, is now being considered a bright spot in the global economy while speaking in New Delhi. The Prime Minister took note of the seminar, titled, 'Rejuvenation of Economy under Insolvency Laws' being organised by Insolvency & Professionals Council of India.

