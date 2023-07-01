Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra a divine, magnificent manifestation of our heritage: PM Modi

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the annual Amarnath Yatra as a divine and magnificent manifestation of our heritage. The annual Yatra began today (July 1) with the first batch of pilgrims setting out from the base camp in Baltal for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Taking to Twitter, on the first day of the annual Yatra, the Prime Minister wished new enthusiasm and energy to devotees from divine blessings and that the country move ahead quickly in 'amrit kaal' to realise its resolve.

Over 3 lakh pilgrims registered for yatra

The yatra began from the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam. Baltal is in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and Pahalgam is in the Anantnag district in the south. Over three lakh pilgrims have so far registered themselves for the yatra. Security personnel have been deployed for the pilgrimage. Security along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes has been beefed up. New security pickets have been set up, officials said.

A multi-tier security setup has been activated in and around the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the annual pilgrimage. Thirty-three accommodation centres have been set up across Jammu and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are being issued to the pilgrims. Five counters have been set up for the registration of pilgrims who intend to undertake the yatra.

Security for Amarnath Yatra

A robust and dynamic security grid complete with the deployment of snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal and dog squads has been put in place to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra, the army said here on Saturday.

“The Indian Army has traditionally been involved in ensuring safe and secure yatra for the pilgrims. This year too, the army has worked with all other stakeholders to put in place a robust and dynamic security grid for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra," the army’s 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles commander Brigadier Atul Rajput told reporters. He said the army has ensured multi-tier security arrangements that include domination of the mountains, sanitisation of the Yatra route and round-the-clock domination of the area using the latest night vision devices.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News