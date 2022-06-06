Operation Blue Star anniversary: Know all about 1984 military operation at Golden Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Sikh devotees pay respects at Golden Temple

Operation Blue Star is one of the worst events in Indian history. This year marks the 38th anniversary of what has often been described as a watershed moment in India's political history for the chain of events it unleashed - forever altering India's political course and leaving a permanent scar on the psyche of the Sikh community.

What was Operation Blue Star?

Operation Bluestar was ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the height of the Sikh militant struggle for a separate state (Khalistan) to flush out armed militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple.

This Operation was commanded by Lt. Gen. Kuldip Singh Brar, operating under Gen. Sundarji.

It was on 3rd June, that a 36-hour curfew was imposed in Punjab, detaching the state from all modes of communication and transport. Even the electricity supply was suspended detaching Punjab from the rest of the world.

Thousands of Sikhs had gathered in the complex of the Golden Temple to celebrate the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, however, they all were trapped inside the Gurudwara after the curfew was imposed on 3rd June.

Operation Blue Star was launched to eliminate Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers who had sought cover in the Amritsar Harmandir Sahib Complex.

Operation Blue Star - When the Indian Army came in

The Indian Army stormed Harmandir Sahib on the night of June 5, under the command of Kuldip Singh Brar.

The forces had full control of Harmandir Sahib by the morning of June 7. There were casualties among the army, civilians, and militants. Sikh leaders Bhindranwale and Shabeg Singh were killed in the operation.

The Akal Takht was heavily equipped with sandbags and brick gun emplacements in its windows and arches. From here and the surrounding buildings, the dissidents were able to fire at any commandos who make their way in front of the Gurudwara.

After midnight, on June 6, tanks were used to break down the steps leading to the parkarma from the hostel side and an 8-wheeled Polish-built armored personnel carrier made its way towards the Akal Takht.

This operation raised a rage among the Sikh community across the world. Many termed it as an inhuman act.

However, this operation lasted till June 8, killing 492 civilians and 136 army men, whereas 220 were wounded.

Indira Gandhi's assasination

Four months after the operation, on October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, two of her Sikh bodyguards, in what is viewed as an act of vengeance.

Subsequently, more than 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the ensuing anti-Sikh riots.

Within the Sikh community itself, Operation Blue Star has taken on the considerable historical significance and is often compared to what Sikhs call 'the great massacre' by the Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Durrani, the Sikh holocaust of 1762.

Though it's been decades since the disastrous event, the trauma and rage can still be seen amongst the survivors.

This incident changed the history of India forever.

