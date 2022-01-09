Omicron: Children under 2 years age group at high risk, says Delhi doctor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India recorded 1,59,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 327 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

Children under the age of two years are at higher risk for the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, said Dr. Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday.

The pediatrics doctor said that patients under the 11-12 years age group show more symptoms of the new variant of the coronavirus, and are at less risk. He added that upper respiratory symptoms are observed more in patients of Omicron variant compared to Delta.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,59,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 327 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 9), the country saw a total of 40,863 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.30 percent, and total recoveries data reached 3,44,53,603.

