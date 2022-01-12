Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs authorities to remain fully equipped, prepared
Live now

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs authorities to remain fully equipped, prepared

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350 on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2022 7:09 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates, Omicron cases in India, Omicron death toll India, Omicron covid19, Omi
Image Source : INDIA TV.

A health worker takes swab sample of a child passenger for COVID test at New Delhi Railway station amid concern over rising Omicron cases. 

 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the authorities to remain fully prepared and equipped to cope with the situation in wake of the rising in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, with senior government officials and district collectors. Expressing concern over rising in COVID infection, Patnaik said, "Cases are increasing in Odisha as well as other parts of the country, next few weeks are crucial, hence everybody should remain alert and follow the COVID appropriate behaviour." "Even though the hospitalization rate has remained low in the third wave of the pandemic, the authorities should remain fully prepared and equipped to cope up the situation in wake of rising in cases with Omicron variant." Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350 on Tuesday. 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant UPDATES |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 12, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi's LNJP Hospital study shows Omicron virus is mutating but mild disease severity

    Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital of Delhi conducted a study on the Omicron variant which shows that the virus is mutating but the disease severity is mild. In the research, it was discovered that 35 mutations included 3 non-significant mutations in the spike protein."This is one of the best research in Omicron done by gene sequencing lab. LNJP has done a study on Omicron and submitted data of 13 patients. We have compared the original virus from Wuhan, China. In the study, we found 35 mutations which include 3 non-significant mutations in the spike protein in this variant, as compared to 31-32 mutations in the South African variant. We did gene sequencing and correlated with clinical findings and we found that these patients were either asymptomatic or mild in nature," said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP. Dr Kumar said the study shows that the virus is mutating and the disease severity is mild. Speaking on the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the LNJP MD said that when positivity is more than 20 per cent then it is an alarming situation and it means that people might require beds and ICU for high-risk patients.

     

  • Jan 12, 2022 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Hungary's Covid death toll exceeds 40,000

    Hungary's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has exceeded 40,000, while the number of severe cases requiring hospitalisation or mechanical ventilation was slightly down, the government's coronavirus information website has reported. On Tuesday alone, the country reported 3,382 new daily Covid-19 cases, raising the national total to 1,300,994. Over the past 24 hours, 69 people have died from the disease, taking the cumulative death toll to 40,016 in the country, while 1,147,818 people have recovered. At present, 2,932 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 274 on ventilators, the government's website said on Tuesday. Hungary's Covid-19 death toll stood at 30,000 at the beginning of July 2021, Xinhua news agency reported. Miklos Kasler, Minister of Human Resources responsible for healthcare, said that during the ongoing fifth wave of the pandemic the number of daily infections could reach 13,000, the number of hospitalisations could be between 8,000 and 9,000, and around 200 people could die per day. Kasler told Info radio that he was "absolutely certain" of the need for a fourth vaccine dose and that the government was ready for that eventuality. The recommended wait between the third and the fourth vaccine doses may be longer, but more tests are needed to determine when a fourth vaccine dose could be administered, the Minister added. As of Tuesday, 6,294,707 people have received at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, 6,033,675 people had both jabs and 3,292,175 people also had their booster shot, the government's website said. Hungary has also started the vaccination of children aged between five and 11 years.

  • Jan 12, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Booster doses of current vaccines may not be enough: WHO

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated if they are to provide continued protection against emerging variants, including Omicron. WHO's Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC), a group of 18 experts, on Tuesday said that although current vaccines provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by Variants Of Concern (VOC), future vaccines that can prevent infection and transmission need to be developed. In the meantime, the composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated in order to protect against the evolution of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported. Such updates need to be based on strains that are genetically and antigenically close to the circulating variants. They should also elicit "broad, strong, and long-lasting" responses in order to "reduce the need for successive booster doses," WHO added. The experts have encouraged Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to provide data on the performance of current and Omicron-specific vaccines, to help decide when changes to vaccine composition may be required.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News