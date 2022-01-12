Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs authorities to remain fully equipped, prepared

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the authorities to remain fully prepared and equipped to cope with the situation in wake of the rising in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, with senior government officials and district collectors. Expressing concern over rising in COVID infection, Patnaik said, "Cases are increasing in Odisha as well as other parts of the country, next few weeks are crucial, hence everybody should remain alert and follow the COVID appropriate behaviour." "Even though the hospitalization rate has remained low in the third wave of the pandemic, the authorities should remain fully prepared and equipped to cope up the situation in wake of rising in cases with Omicron variant." Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350 on Tuesday.