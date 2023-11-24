Odisha: Man arrested for killing wife, two-year-old daughter by releasing King Cobra into room

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIX Picture for representational purposes

In a shocking case, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two-year-old daughter by releasing a venomous snake into their room in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

According to police, The accused, identified as K Ganesh Patra, was having a marital dispute with his wife K Basanti Patra (23). On October 6, he brought a cobra in a plastic jar and released the snake into the room where his wife and daughter slept. Both were found dead with snake bites the next morning, while the accused slept in another room.

As per the initial investigation, police registered an unnatural death case. However, when the father of the woman was questioned, it turned out to be well-planned murder committed by K Ganesh Patra. The couple were married in 2020 and had a two-year-old daughter named Debasmita.

According to police, the accused had allegedly procured a snake from a snake charmer, misleading him by saying that he would use the reptile for religious purposes. "The accused was arrested a month after the incident as there was some delay in gathering evidence against him. During interrogation, he initially denied the allegation and later claimed that the snake might have entered the room on its own. But he confessed that he committed the crime," the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

