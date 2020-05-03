Noida: 8 new COVID-19 cases, 7 discharged; total tally at 167

Noida: 8 new COVID-19 cases

Eight more people, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 167, officials said. On the brighter side, seven patients were discharged from hospitals following their treatment for COVID-19 and the number of cured people crossed the 100-mark, the officials said.

"Total 129 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Eight of them positive and the rest were negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 167," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients are a 20-year-old woman from Sector 8, 40-year-old woman from Sector 30, 50-year-old man from Sector 10, 31-year-old man from Nithari village in Sector 31 and two men, aged 31 and 38, from Mamura village -- all six in Noida, he said.

A 24-year-old man from Dadri and a 43-year-old man from Greater Noida also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the officer said.

Meanwhile, seven patients, including four women and a teenager, were discharged on Sunday, the officer said.

"So far, 101 of the 167 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 66 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 60.47 per cent, as per the official statistics.

According to the Health Department, 3,697 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Sunday evening.

So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 209 are in institutional quarantine, it added.

Sharing the figures on Twitter, District Magistrate Suhas L Y wrote, "As we move towards the next phase of lockdown, we should fight with more self regulation, determination, social distancing and being self aware (sic)."

